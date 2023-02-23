The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge Project is more clear after a meeting Thursday night.

The 200-year-old Kahkwa Bridge was demolished back in October of 2021. People that live in the area were presented three alternatives that would take its vacant spot.

They got to see three different options of bridges that could replace what was once there:

Option one: A $2 million multi-girder structure.

Option two: A $2.5 million CON/SPAN Arch.

Option three: A $3.1 million open Spandrel Arch.

“Right now, we are going to go back and determine, kind of do an alternative analysis to see which alternatives are the most feasible. Looking at cost and maintenance and some other items so I think that we got some pretty good feedback, and we are going to move forward with our next steps of design,” said Brian Krul, Transystems’ Project Manager.

He said within the next month, they want to sit down with the city and select one of the three alternatives, then they can move forward with design and stay on schedule.

“I think everybody we got some real good feedback, got some good comments on some of the design details of each of the bridges,” Krul went on to say.

“I was interested to see what the proposals were. I think there are three good options seems like the contracting company spent a lot of leg work to put thought into it,” said Daniel Yunes, an Erie resident.

“There were some interesting designs, some are most expensive than others but I think that the simplest design, the least expensive serves all the needs of the neighborhood of the yacht club and the folks that live down on fern cliff,” said Jay Shimek, another Erie resident.

The next meeting over the bridge is set for October of this year.