Three people after drug bust in City of Erie

Three people were arrested this afternoon following a drug bust in the City of Erie.

The Pennsylvania State Police vice unit served a search warrant to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Lake Road around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Undercover officers had made buys from the apartment on several occasions. The vice unit seized crystal meth, heroin and recovered a stolen vehicle. 33-year old David Madden from Philadelphia was arrested along with 41-year old Jamie Cramer and 51-year old David Cramer, both of Erie.

All three were placed in the Erie County Prison

