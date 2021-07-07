Three people arrested after shooting on E. 14th Street

Erie Police have three people in custody in connection with a shooting.

Police were called to the 400 block of E. 14th St. just before 9 p.m. Reports from the scene indicate the victim is a man who was shot in the calf or ankle.

According to the officer in charge, officers quickly stopped a vehicle that left the scene, taking a man into custody.

There are now two men and a woman who were brought in for questioning, and police have reportedly recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list