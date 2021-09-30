Three people charged following Wednesday shooting along Pennsylvania Avenue

Erie Police have arrested and charged three people that they say were involved in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police have charged 17-year old Nysear Buckner, 16-year old Jerico Beason and 23-year old Evuanna Lasanta with criminal conspiracy to commit attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police claim Lasanta was the driver of the car used to drop off Buckner and Beason at a basketball court in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers claim that Buckner was the one to shot a 17-year old teen, reportedly in stable condition.

