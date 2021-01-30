Three people dead after early morning fire in Oil City

Three people are dead after a fire destroys a home in Oil City overnight.

According to the Oil City Fire Department, the blaze broke out at a house on East Bissell Avenue at 12:53 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, neighbors told them three people were trapped in the house.

Crews tried to search for victims while putting out the flames, but were unable to find them due to deteriorating conditions, according to the fire department.

Once firefighters were able to put the fire under control, crews were able to find three deceased victims.

There is no other additional information at this time.

The Oil City Fire Department, Oil City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall are investigating.

The Oil City Fire Department was assisted by the Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service and the Oil City Public Works.