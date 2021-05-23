Three people dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Youngstown

An overnight shooting in Youngstown, Ohio has left multiple people injured and has killed three people.

Police are now investigating a shooting that took placer outside of a bar in Youngstown just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to WKBN in Youngstown, Police found dozens of casings in front of the Torch Club Bar & Grill on Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street. Shell casing were also found two doors down as a house was also hit by gunfire.

According to detectives at the scene, an argument broke out in the area near the bar which led to the exchange of gunfire. Detectives however are still piecing together what happened.

Shortly after the gun shots rang out, a four car accident also took place across the street from the bar.

At this time it is still unclear if any of the shooting victims were involved in the four car accident.

Later on a two car accident was reported a couple of blocks East from the bar on the corner of Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Street. As a result of this accident, one person died and another was sent to the hospital.

Investigators were called to the scene of the fatal accident and claim that the victim in the crash was one of the shooting victims.

A driver of a dark SUV was later pulled over and detained by police a couple of blocks west of the club. Another individual was detained in a cruiser but it is currently unclear if he was the driver of the SUV.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.