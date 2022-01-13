Three people injured after two-vehicle accident Thursday morning

Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-car accident in the City of Erie earlier Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to that accident at the intersection of East 7th and Parade Streets shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to an officer on the scene, a white Jeep was westbound on East 7th Street when it was struck by the driver of a northbound Toyota Camry.

One person from the Jeep and two people from the Toyota were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.