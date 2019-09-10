Three people injured in a three vehicle accident in Vernon Township

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening, three vehicles were involved in an accident at Route 19 and Mullen Road in Vernon Township.

According to reports from the scene, a vehicle traveling West on Mullen Road missed the stop sign, slamming into the side of a Subaru traveling South on Route 19.

The first car then continued through and slammed another vehicle stopped at Carr Road. Electric poles and wires were involved.

The three drivers all went by private vehicles to the hospital. No word on their conditions.