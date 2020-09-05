Three people rescued in Friday evening water rescue

Three kayakers are rescued following a water rescue Friday evening

Several emergency crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Walten Woods Drive in Harborcreek after 7:30 p.m.

According to Fairfield Hose Company’s fire chief, one kayaker was able to swim to shore.

The second kayaker was rescued near Oak Tree Court after a rope rescue over a cliff.

The third victim was found at Lawrence Park Boat Launch.

One fireman sustained an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital.

The fire chief urging people to wear life jackets when out on the water.