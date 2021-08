Erie Police responded to an early morning shooting down at Dobbins Landing.

This shooting took place a little after 3:20 A.M. Sunday morning.

According to police three victims were shot during this incident. Police claim that the conditions of the victims are non life threatening.

This is a developing story as police continue to investigate the scene.

