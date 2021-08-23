Three people transported to hospital after two vehicle accident on West 26th and Crescent Avenue

Three people have been transported by ambulance after a two vehicle accident on Monday afternoon.

According to Millcreek Police, at approximately 1 p.m. an eastbound car made a turn northward on Crescent Avenue and was struck by a westbound car on 26th Street.

The eastbound car then rolled while leaving first responders to cut the roof of the vehicle to remove the driver.

The driver and passenger of the other car also sustained injury. Police stated that they don’t believe these injuries were life threatening.

West Ridge Fire Department also responded to the accident.

