Three points of view in body/dash cam footage leaves little question in officer-involved shooting Video

We're now seeing what unfolded leading up to an Illinois Police Officer firing the shot that killed a Crawford County homicide suspect.

From the officer taking down the license plate numbers to hearing that single gunshot, newly released video tells the whole story.

*A warning to our viewers this video might be disturbing.*

The first point of view, a body camera from a female police officer pulling over Meadville man Kenneth Martell in Lakemoor, Illinois.

Then, the suspect pulls out a gun then grabs the officer. The officer begging, "please don't shoot me."

After that, we see the body camera video from a backup officer. That officer running to the scene and eventually pulling the trigger, shooting Martell.

While we're just seeing the video now, the incident happened in July of 2018. At the time, Martell was wanted for the murder of 88-year old Theodore Garver in Beaver Township, Crawford County.

With three different perspectives, few questions remain as to what led up to that fatal officer-involved shooting. Yet, many police departments are operating without body cameras.

That's not the case in Lawrence Park Township.

"If we think there may be an arrest made or if there's some potential danger, we would definitely use the camera."

Sergeant Mark Riggle tells us his department has used body cameras for nine years. "I feel comforted. I know that my actions are recorded. I know that when it comes time to recall what happened, it makes it a little bit easier when it comes to writing reports. It's comforting knowing that there's something else watching that can catch a detail for an investigation later."

Currently, other offices locally, including the Erie Police Department, are aiming to purchase body cams in the future.

In the video, the three points of view came from the first officer's body cam, the back-up officer's body cam, and the police vehicle dash cam.