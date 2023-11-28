We now have an update on the four puppies and a mother dog that was taken to a specialty hospital in Cleveland following a fire on Saturday in the City of Erie.

Ruth Thompson, founder of the ANNA Shelter, said sadly, three puppies passed away due to a low blood oxygen level.

The mother also passed away from smoke inhalation and extreme temperatures being breathed in. However, Thompson said luckily, one puppy survived and has been welcomed into a new family.

“The mom that we did the emergency cesarean on…on Thanksgiving Day, she had lost all but one puppy and she’s a fantastic mom so I really prayed the whole way back from Cleveland that she would take this puppy. It was a tense 15 minutes when we were trying to introduce her but then she started cleaning it and now has completely taken that puppy in,” said Thompson.

Thompson said Erie Chief Fire Inspector Donald Sauer told her a space heater was being used in the attic where the puppies were kept. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was electrical.