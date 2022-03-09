A series of car accidents kept first responders in Erie busy overnight.

The first calls went out just after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a two-car accident in the 3300 block of Old French Road. According to reports from the scene, the two vehicles collided, sending one off the roadway.

No one was seriously injured in the accident. The cause is under investigation.

A few minutes after the first accident, a second accident was called in not far from there.

A rollover accident was reported just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Avenue in Erie. According to first responders on the scene, the driver of one car apparently lost control before crashing and rolling the vehicle.

The driver was not injured in the accident. There is no word on what caused that accident at this time.

A short time later, a third accident was reported in the 200 block of West 12th Street in Erie.

That accident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to reports from the scene, one of the vehicles was backing out into the street when it was struck by a second vehicle.

The drivers and several occupants of those cars were not injured in the accident. The accident remains under investigation.