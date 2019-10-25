Three seriously injured in early morning car accident on Zuck Road





Three people are seriously injured from a crash that shut down a portion of a busy road overnight.

Crews were called to the 5000 block of Zuck Road around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a two-car accident.

According to police, two elderly women in one of the cars were trapped inside. Zuck Road was shut down temporarily as crews worked to get them out.

Both women suffered what police expect to be serious injuries. A man in his twenties from the other car involved also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is currently no word on what caused the accident. Millcreek police are continuing to investigate.