Three suspects charged in City of Erie shooting

Erie Police charge three suspects involved in a shooting, but they’re searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

18-year old Shamir Nagle, 19-year old Jayzhon Goodwin, and 20-year old Andrew McCullum are facing six charges including recklessly endangering another person.

The arrests took place after residents reported hearing 30 gunshots near East 16th and German Streets, in which no one was injured.

Police say officers were around the area, and as they were responding to the call, they saw a blue Ford speeding.

Police made a traffic stop, and one of the suspects ran away. Erie Police were able to arrest the other three and say they also found several automatic handguns in the car.

The guns were taken as evidence to determine if the bullets match other shootings.

