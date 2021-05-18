Three suspects in custody after an officer involved shooting takes place at the Union City Dam

According to Pennsylvania State Police, thee suspects are now in custody after an officer involved shooting at the Union City Dam on Middleton Road in Leboeuf Township in Erie County.

Troopers from PSP Erie, Corry and the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a felony warrant on a known suspect.

Troopers discharged their weapons at the scene before a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended at the Union City Moose Club after troopers successfully utilized stop sticks and completed a precision immobilization technique.