After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again.

The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left Long Point, Ontario around 8 a.m. and is on her 24 mile journey to Freepoint Beach in North East.

Fairman should arrive sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

The next two swimmers are expected to make the swim later this month.