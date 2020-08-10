Three vehicle accident in Warren County takes the life of a motorcycle rider

A three vehicle accident in Warren County has taken the life of a motorcycle rider.

State Police in Warren responded to the accident shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Matthews Run Road and Seneca Lane in Sugar Grove Township.

Police believe the motorcycle rider fell off his bike trying to avoid another two vehicle accident and suffered fatal injuries.

Killed in the accident is 50-year-old Gregory Brosius of Harborcreek. Another driver, 51-year-old Michael Brown of Erie, was lifeflighted with serious injuries. The third driver suffered only minor injuries.

State police continue to investigate.