Three-vehicle accident on Route 98 in Vernon Township Video

The accident happening on Route 98 at the intersection of Middle Road in Vernon Township at 2:30pm.

All three vehicles were traveling north on Route 98 when the first vehicle stopped to turn onto Middle Road. The second vehicle then stopped and the third vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle, which pushed them into the first vehicle.

None of the drivers were injured. Two of the vehicles required tow trucks.