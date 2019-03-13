Local News

Three-vehicle accident on Route 98 in Vernon Township

The accident happening on Route 98 at the intersection of Middle Road in Vernon Township at 2:30pm. 

All three vehicles were traveling north on Route 98 when the first vehicle stopped to turn onto Middle Road. The second vehicle then stopped and the third vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle, which pushed them into the first vehicle. 

None of the drivers were injured.  Two of the vehicles required tow trucks.

