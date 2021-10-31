Three vehicles damaged after Sunday evening Millcreek Township accident

Police closed down a stretch of one busy Millcreek Township road after a Sunday evening accident involving three vehicles.

This happened around 8:00 p.m. at Peach Street and Bryant Street.

According to Millcreek Township Police, a Jeep Patriot rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee, who then rear-ended a Dodge Caravan sitting at the red light.

There were no major injuries reported and the road is now back open.

