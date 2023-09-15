Three volunteer officers with the nonprofit “Warriors to Washington” were recognized for their support of Pennsylvania veterans Friday evening.

The three men received Pennsylvania Veterans Service Award medals. The award is given to civilians, members of the state’s National Guard and members of other foreign domestic active or reserve military components of the armed forces.

The three men are retired Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Henning, retired Captain John Boyko and retired Air Force Master Sergeant Andrew Smith.

State Senator Dan Laughlin was there to help present the medals.

“I think that the recognition that we showed to our members is terrific because the commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s recognizes them for the work they are doing to support our veterans, that’s a very big deal,” said Joe Pfadt, president of Warriors to Washington.

“I think it’s important for all of Pennsylvanians to honor and appreciate what these veterans have gone through. They were away from their families while they were deployed, they put their lives on the line for us,” said State Senator Dan Laughlin.

“Warriors to Washington” puts together an annual trip to our nation’s capital taking local veterans to see historical sites.