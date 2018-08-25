Three year old from Meadville was recently granted his wish
Three year old from Meadville was recently granted his wish
Research shows, children who have wishes granted have the emotional strength to fight a critical illness. 3 year old Levi of Meadville was recently granted his wish to have a play set in his backyard.
To Celebrate, Levi’s make a wish volunteers through him a carnival themed wish party. Levi’s Wish Party Featured a duck pond, basketball toss, corn hole, prizes, and more.
Levi was granted his wish after being diagnosed with a rare disease that affects the function of his immune system.
More Stories
-
A close call this afternoon for two people , rescued from Lake…
-
An Erie man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing…
-
Pope Francis is in Ireland.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-