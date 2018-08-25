Local News

Three year old from Meadville was recently granted his wish

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:16 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:16 PM EDT

Research shows, children who have wishes granted have the emotional strength to fight a critical illness. 3 year old Levi of Meadville was recently granted his wish to have a play set in his backyard.

To Celebrate, Levi’s make a wish volunteers through him a carnival themed wish party. Levi’s Wish Party Featured a duck pond, basketball toss, corn hole, prizes, and more.

Levi was granted his wish after being diagnosed with a rare disease that affects the function of his immune system.

