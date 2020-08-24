‘THRIVE in ERIE’ Business Incubator Program launches in City of Erie

Paramount Pursuits, in collaboration with the City of Erie, is launching the “THRIVE in ERIE” Business Incubator Program.

The 10-month program , funded by a CDBG grant, is designed to break barriers to entrepreneurship and facilitate the growth of business located in the City of Erie with one on one mentoring, webinars, seminars and networking events.

“The Paramount Team will provide assistance with building a strong foundation for a business – whether it’s a new or existing business – in any market. Plus, we’ll help entrepreneurs create marketing, financial, operational and sales plans and help the cohort build strategic partnerships throughout the Erie community, and beyond,” said Trish Digliodo, CEO, Paramount Pursuits.

More information is available at http://bit.ly/thriveinerie. Applications are due by 12 noon on Monday, August 31, 2020.