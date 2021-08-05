Thunder in the City set for Saturday in Crawford County

Crawford County favorite Thunder in the City kicks off Saturday, but this year it will look different.

The free family friendly event kicks off at 8am with the classic car show in Diamond Park.

There will also be crafters, vendors, live music and an inflatable playground for kids.

Normally, the event is two days long but COVID-19 restrictions forced them to condense it to just one.

Organizers say this is always a big boost to the local economy.

“All the restaurants will be really busy and people will hopefully get to the stores,” said Christa Lundy of the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. “If not, they can do that at a later time. We just want to have a fun day for everyone.”

Live music begins at one and includes Brett Alan Morgan and Jared Cooney.

