Thunder in the City taking place in downtown Meadville

There was a rumble of thunder today in downtown Meadville.

The 11th annual Thunder in the City took place today right in downtown Meadville. Events include live music, classic cars and motorcycles and food trucks. Organizers say these types of events bring in the crowds to downtown.

“Our crafters and vendors were packed, our restaurants were packed, there was a waiting line outside,” said Crystal Lundy of the Meadville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Then, after our music on stage was done, we had a couple of local places in town have live music as well afterwards until midnight so people stayed in town.”

The event finished off tonight with a concert by the Fabulous Booze Brothers Show Band and Revue.