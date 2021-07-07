Thunderstorm causes damage throughout the area

A fast-moving storm across the region produced high winds and heavy rain, leaving damage in its wake.

In Crawford County, a tree fell onto Moisertown Road, where crews were on hand to get it out of the way quickly.

It was one of about 30 storm-related calls in Crawford County.

The calls for help in Erie County included a falling tree that nearly hit a house on South Creek Road in Girard. And on Ore Dock Road, power lines were knocked down as the storm rushed through.

Warren County 911 said they took dozens of similar reports about the storm, but no serious damage there.

