Thursday afternoon brush fire spreads to Waterford home

A fire that heavily damages a vacant home is being blamed on an out of control brush fire.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze in the 12000 block of McGahen Hill Road just after 1:30 p.m.

Due to the location, multiple tanker trucks were called in to the scene. Crews had the fire under control in just over an hour, but not before a garage was heavily damaged and the fire had spread to the back of a vacant house.

“The challenges we had were, during the day, limited manpower. We had to bring in multiple companies to get enough manpower to be able to handle the fire. Plus, with the no hydrant system out in the county, we had to be able to bring in tankers to have sufficient water to maintain the fire.” said John Orr, Chief of Waterford Fire Department.

Fire departments want to remind people that due to the lack of rainfall, to take care when burning any brush or debris. Several communities have also instituted burning bans, so you’re asked to check your local authorities before burning.