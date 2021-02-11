Thursday designated as PA 211 Day to celebrate United Way’s help line

Thursday has been designated at 211 Day. The 211 United Way help line is connecting residents in need to community resources.

United Way of Northwestern Pennsylvania held a virtual event going over the ways the help line can assist those in need.

Throughout the pandemic, many have struggled with unemployment. The Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Erie County says there are many ways the help line can get people back on track.

“If I’ve just lost my job and don’t know where to go, I can call 211 and the first thing we’re going to do is try to find some support for that problem to minimize that concern and that crisis situation it might be in that moment.” said Mike Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Erie.

