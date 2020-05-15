Thursday morning fire damages Meadville home

A Meadville man escaped but his two dogs had to be rescued after a fire broke out in a Browley Avenue home Thursday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, crews responded to a fire at 802 Browley Avenue.

The man inside the home was able to get out but his two dogs were still trapped inside. Those animals were rescued, however one required oxygen. A volunteer assisting Meadville firefighters was bitten by one of the dogs.

No other injuries were reported. The home was badly damaged by the fire.

A State Police Fire Marshall and the Meadville Fire Chief are investigating the cause of the fire.