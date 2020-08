Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night for a fire at the Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company in Cranberry, PA.

According to the Oil City Derrick, the fire started after the business had closed down for the night. It destroyed the landmark Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company building in Rockland Township.

The Derrick also reported that dozens of fire companies and hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze well into the early morning hours Friday.

There are no reported injuries at this time.