Thursday Night Forecast, 2/13/20

A burst of snow will accompany an Arctic cold front that will sweep through this evening. Much colder air fills in behind the cold front and bands of lake effect snow develop into tonight. Expect 3-6 inches of accumulation, with isolated higher amounts, especially in the snow belts of interior Erie county and the far western half of Erie county..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted in these areas. Lingering flurries and snow showers taper by late Friday morning. It will be a very cold day, expect wind chill values in the single digits to near zero. The weekend starts off under a partly to mostly sunny sky on Saturday, with fair weather high pressure over us. A weak area of low pressure slips through by late Sunday, with nothing worse than a passing flurry or sprinkle.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 7:07 pm Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.55″ /Normal:

1.08″/ Year: 5.08″/Normal: 4.03″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 1.3″ (though 5PM) /Month: 13.8″ /Normal:

9.0″/ Season: 55.2″/Normal: 74.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 5:52 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 33

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Breezy and turning much colder, lake snow and snow showers or a brief squall. Expect generally 1-3 inches, with 3-7 inches for portions of interior Erie County, especially western Erie county near the Ohio border.

Low: 15 Erie…10-15 Inland

Winds: NW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Leftover snow showers or flurries taper by late morning. Breaks of sunshine developing but very cold.

High: 18 Erie…14-18 inland. Near zero wind chills.

Winds: NW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and bitter cold.

Low: 14 Erie…Single digits to Near zero inland.

Wind: Light

SATURDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny and not as cold.

High: 30-35.