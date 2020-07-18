Thursday Night Tornado Leaves Damages in Western New York’s Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties

It’s been a day of assessing damage after a confirmed tornado in Chautauqua County, New York.

Parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties were hardest hit by storms Thursday evening with a lot of damage done in Portland, New York.

It was caused by what the National Weather Service has confirmed was an F-1 tornado with winds of 100 miles per hour.

A barn was destroyed by the twister that damaged two other barns and a house and carried a 53-foot semi trailer about 150 feet.

There were also numerous reports of damage in the Cattaraugus County town of Napoli, New York.

The Weather Service said this damage was caused by straight line thunderstorm winds.

No injuries have been reported.