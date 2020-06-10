Thursday to be recognized as Barry Grossman Day in Erie County

Thursday, June 11th has been recognized as Barry Grossman Day.

Erie County Council recognized Grossman during their regular meeting on May 26th with a citation and declaration in his honor. Grossman died on May 21st at the age of 74.

Grossman, a former Erie County Executive, played a major role in the last push for an Erie County Community College.

The Pennsylvania Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday for an evidentiary hearing. On Thursday, the Board is scheduled to make a long-awaited decision regarding the fate of a community college in Erie County.