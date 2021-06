A popular hot air balloon festival returns to Meadville in honor of the man who started it all.

The annual Thurston Classic kicks off tonight, but in a different way.

The usual four day event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but a group of balloon pilots decided to honor chairman Ted Watts who died last year.

Seven pilots will be flying balloons tonight at 7 p.m and tomorrow at 7 a.m., weather permitting.