Thurston Classic set to return to Meadville in June

The skies over Meadville are gearing up to be filled with hot air balloons later this year as the Thurston Classic is set to make a return.

The 32nd Thurston Classic is set to return on June 16th. The event will run until June 19th according to the Meadville Tribune.

The festival will have the same format that it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the balloon events are scheduled to take place at the Robertson Athletic Complex at Allegheny College.

About 25 balloons are scheduled to take part in the classic.