(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Erie announced Tuesday that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept 16 at 10 a.m.

The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Erie at the Warner Theatre on Oct. 27 for a

limited engagement through Oct. 30.

In Erie, Aladdin will play Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m.

Beginning Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m., tickets will be available at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, by phone at (814) 452-4857, and online at BroadwayInErie.com.

Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Dawn Betza at (814) 480-6010. Ticket buyers are reminded that the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, ErieEvents.com, and BroadwayInErie.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all Broadway in Erie performances.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway in Erie is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin is part of the 2022-23 Broadway In Erie season. Season Tickets are now on sale in person

at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, Online at BroadwayInErie.com or by calling the box office at 814.452.4857.