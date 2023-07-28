Tickets are now on sale for the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie.

Christmas classics will take over the stage on December 7.

According to NAC entertainment, Mannheim Steamroller is the longest running concert in the entertainment industry, the creator and founder is celebrating over 35 years.

One concert goer was thrilled to buy tickets to take her husband and mom.

“I am so incredibly excited, I’m not going to lie. At first I was nervous that it was going to be all sold out and I was going to be bummed or we were going to be having to stand outside in the park and listen to it. But I was excited to get down here and get the tickets that I really wanted. Where we’re sitting right now in the balcony is really special too,” said Tamara, Cavanaugh, ticket holder.

For more information about the concert and how to buy tickets, you can visit their website here.