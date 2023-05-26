Tickets to see a patriotic ensemble are now available to the public.

The US Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus is set to perform on the Warner Theatre stage on Monday, June 26 for the first time ever.

Free tickets are now available at the Erie Insurance Arena box office, but are limited to four per person. View more information online at YourErie.com/usarmyband.

Area residents are beginning to claim their tickets as one man says he will be a returning guest from a previous show in New York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve seen it before, years ago at Chautauqua, and I love it. I’m really looking forward to it,” said David Beall, retired veteran.

Beall is a retired veteran of 26 years. He says he recommends the show to any family.