Strong cold front will pass through the area Wednesday. This front will be accompanied by gusty winds well into the 40s, with possibly 50+ gust near the lake shore. It would be a good idea to either tie down anything outside, or better yet bring them in at least until the winds subside on Thursday. In the meantime, expect some good rain with the front as it passes. Colder air behind the front will change the rain to some wet snow. Little accumulation expected by the end of the day Wednesday. Lake effect will kick in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, allowing for several inches of snow, mainly in the snow belts. More details at www.yourerie.com/weather.