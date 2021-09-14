Tim Hortons brings back annual smile cookie fundraiser benefiting Experience Children’s Museum

Tim Hortons annual smile cookie fundraiser returns to help the Experience Children’s Museum.

For just one week, 100% of the proceeds from every smile cookie purchased at several participating area Tim Hortons will be donated to the museum’s stream program.

Last year $11,616 was raised to create educational programs for the community through the Children’s Museum as well as exhibits.

The fundraiser will last until September 19th.

