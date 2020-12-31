Timber operation to keep State Game Lands 109 closed for next few months

The State Game Lands that were recently the scene of a shooting death investigation will remain closed… but for another reason.

State Game Lands 109 off Sampson Road was closed Dec. 22 when one man was shot to death and another was wounded.

Now, a timber operation near the shooting range will keep the facility closed for the next few months.

Inspectors have determined workers will be too close to the range to have it in operation. That work is expected to continue through the end of March.

State police investigators continue to look into what led to the shooting incident. A Game Commission spokesperson says the commission will announce when the range will reopen.