Christmas tends to be one of the busiest times of the year for shipping services around the globe.

We had the chance to catch up with a local UPS store to learn what they’re seeing this time of year and what people should expect as they prepare to send gifts and packages to loved ones.

A store manager said they’ve had several busy days throughout the month, but his experienced staff is helping everything move along.

“Right now, people definitely need to start getting in. They don’t want to wait later because then they’re going to have to pay more to get it there for Christmas. We are open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help customers get their packages out, but right now, people need to get in and ship it,” said Christopher Fanzini, UPS manager.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fanzini added that it would be helpful if customers come into the store with everything they need for shipping to help keep their lines running smoothly.