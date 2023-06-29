Time is running out to submit an application to the Erie Police Department.

The deadline to apply to become an officer with the Erie Police Department is June 30. The physical and written test will take place on August 5.

There are 26 departments to choose from that are seeking to hire.

Chief Dan Spizarny said that departments are on the lookout due to the national application average dropping.

“There’s a lot of different options here. If you want to be on a motorcycle, you want to be on the SWAT Team or bomb squad, our department has all of that. If you want to be in that small town police department where you know everybody in the community, there’s plenty of those departments in northwest Pennsylvania to hire off this list,” said Chief Spizarny.

You can apply on the Erie Police Department website.