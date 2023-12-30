There are two nights left to experience the Winter Wonderland at Asbury Woods.

Organizers at Asbury Woods said it’s a record-breaking year for attendance since they created this event in 2020.

The executive director says she believes the warmer weather this month brought more people outside. Adding the Winter Wonderland is a great way for families to get some fresh air and enjoy nature during the holiday season.

“It’s been going on all December and we’ve had almost 13,000 people come through this month already so we’re just thrilled that people are enjoying it. People are coming back multiple times bringing friends, family members that are in town and things like that,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

Winter Wonderland continues Saturday night and Sunday night from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M.