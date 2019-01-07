Timeline expands on the withdrawal of troops from Syria Video

National Security Adviser John Bolton says the withdrawal of US Troops from Syria is contingent upon the remnants of Isis being defeated.

Critics of President Donald Trump said he is abandoning the Kurds after his recent decision on Syria. But, Bolton ensures that ISIS will be completely defeated before the United States withdraws.

Trump Administration officials say that part of Bolton's visit to Jerusalem was meant to inform the Israelis that the president will not rush the withdrawal.

Last week, Trump extended his timeline from 30 days to four months. Now, the timeline appears to be open-ended.

Some troops will reportedly remain in Syria as others will be moved to Iraq, even once US troops return from the region.



