Timeout: Health experts advise fans to monitor health conditions during the big game

Football fans are pumped and ready to go for the big game this year.

Health experts however are weighing in on what fans can do in order to protect themselves during the game.

One cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic said that too much stress and excitement can be dangerous for those who may already have a heart condition.

This cardiologist said that it is a good idea to take breaks when the players take breaks and to also remember to drink water as it is easy to get dehydrated.

“In America, the Super Bowl is basically our biggest unofficial holiday. We overeat, we overdrink, it’s a very stressful moment and you put that altogether, especially for people that are already at increased risk for having heart attacks, those who have high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetes, if you smoke, if you drink too much, if you’re overweight. All of that can come together and form a perfect storm and increase your risk on the big game for a heart attack then,” said Dr. Nicholas Ruthman, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ruthman said that if you notice any warning signs, you should seek immediate medical attention.