Times Old Newsies collecting donations on Friday

An Erie tradition turns 80 years tomorrow as the Times Old Newsies hit the streets once again.

Between 140 to 150 Old Newsies will be all over the Erie area collecting donations. The goal for this year is $70,000. 100% of that money will be used to provide food baskets for local families during the holidays.

“We ended up doing one hundred extra baskets. So, we’ll be doing 25 hundred baskets. We partner with Second Harvest Food Bank. They take care of everything for us…purchase the food, use their facility and it works out very well for us.” said Scott Barnes, president of the Times Old Newsies.

There is a GoFundMe page also open for donations.