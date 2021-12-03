Times Old Newsies continue tradition Friday after being virtual last year

The Times Old Newsies are out in the Erie community Friday continuing their tradition of many years.

The organization is thrilled to be back in person this year after being virtual last year because of covid. The newsies have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.

The donations given Friday will go towards the partnership with the food bank.

“100% of what we collect today, those funds go for our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. We have committed to collect money to provide 2,400 food baskets,” said Scott Barnes, president, Times Old Newsies.

The baskets will be ready to go around the middle of December.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists