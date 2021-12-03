Times Old-Newsies partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank spreading holiday cheer to the Erie Community

The Times-Old Newsies are back spreading holiday cheer in the community.

The organization was out since 6:00 a.m. Friday morning continuing a tradition of generosity they’ve carried on for more than 80 years. The organization has partnered up with Second Harvest Food Bank to give back this holiday season.

The Times-Old Newsies are taking donations this year to give back to families in need, turning newspapers into meals. The organization plans to do this by giving food baskets to these families by partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“The baskets go out to those agencies throughout the area and it’s all encompassing throughout Erie County and it’s nice because there’s a need out there and we help fill that need.” said Scott Barnes, President of the Times Old-Newsies.

When individuals donate to the Newsies, they receive a tag like this one thanking them for their donation.

“100% of what we collect today, those funds go towards our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and we have committed to collect money to provide 2,400 food baskets.” Barnes said.

The Times Old-Newsies are excited to back in person after being virtual last year due to COVID-19. Marissa Kalie has been a member of the organization since 2017. She hopes the acts of kindness from the Newsies will draw more members.

“Oh, it would be great, and hope that more people will, you know, do this kind of volunteer,” said Marissa Kalie, Member of the Times Old-Newsies.

The food baskets that will be given out will be ready to go to these families in the middle of December.

